Peter Butterfield Sells 3,626 Shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 3,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.40, for a total value of $95,726.40. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 123,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,265,812. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Peter Butterfield also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Flywire alerts:

On Wednesday, March 1st, Peter Butterfield sold 3,370 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total value of $91,124.80.

On Wednesday, February 22nd, Peter Butterfield sold 7,862 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total value of $189,316.96.

On Friday, January 27th, Peter Butterfield sold 10,110 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $273,071.10.

On Wednesday, January 18th, Peter Butterfield sold 7,862 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $204,805.10.

Flywire Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FLYW opened at $27.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.67. Flywire Co. has a one year low of $14.56 and a one year high of $32.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.10. Flywire had a negative return on equity of 8.31% and a negative net margin of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $73.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Flywire Co. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FLYW shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Flywire from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Flywire from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on Flywire from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Flywire from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Flywire in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flywire

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,139,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,887,000 after purchasing an additional 295,857 shares during the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Flywire in the 4th quarter worth $490,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Flywire in the 4th quarter worth $430,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Flywire by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,709,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,722,000 after buying an additional 488,622 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Flywire in the 4th quarter worth $537,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

About Flywire

(Get Rating)

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.