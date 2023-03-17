Western Union (NYSE:WU) Trading 3.7% Higher

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WUGet Rating)’s stock price traded up 3.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.74 and last traded at $10.72. 6,568,302 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 7,909,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Western Union in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Western Union from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Western Union from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.23.

Western Union Trading Up 1.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.87.

Western Union (NYSE:WUGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.03). Western Union had a return on equity of 151.54% and a net margin of 20.35%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Western Union’s revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Western Union Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.17%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WU. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Western Union by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,774,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $617,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522,420 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,856,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $315,890,000 after buying an additional 1,592,331 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,529,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $172,525,000 after buying an additional 1,509,663 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 9,439,304 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $129,885,000 after buying an additional 2,144,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,663,089 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $119,291,000 after buying an additional 842,308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

Featured Stories

