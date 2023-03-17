Western Union (NYSE:WU) Trading 3.7% Higher

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 3.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.74 and last traded at $10.72. 6,568,302 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 7,909,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.34.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Western Union in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Western Union from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Western Union from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.23.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.87.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.03). Western Union had a return on equity of 151.54% and a net margin of 20.35%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Western Union’s revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.17%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WU. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Western Union by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,774,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $617,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522,420 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,856,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $315,890,000 after buying an additional 1,592,331 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,529,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $172,525,000 after buying an additional 1,509,663 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 9,439,304 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $129,885,000 after buying an additional 2,144,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,663,089 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $119,291,000 after buying an additional 842,308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

