Insider Selling: Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) CAO Sells 618 Shares of Stock

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) CAO Nicole H. Jennings sold 618 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total value of $48,729.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 60,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,765,930.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Denbury Stock Up 2.2 %

DEN opened at $79.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Denbury Inc. has a one year low of $56.59 and a one year high of $104.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 2.63.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $381.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.50 million. Denbury had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Denbury Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Denbury

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEN. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Denbury by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 598,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,057,000 after purchasing an additional 173,578 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Denbury by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Denbury by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 412,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,889,000 after purchasing an additional 8,729 shares in the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Denbury in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,168,000. Finally, Sage Rock Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Denbury by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. Sage Rock Capital Management LP now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DEN shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Denbury from $81.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. TheStreet lowered Denbury from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Denbury in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Denbury in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.43.

About Denbury

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

Featured Articles

