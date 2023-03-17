Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

WFC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler lowered Wells Fargo & Company from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $52.09.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of WFC stock opened at $39.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $36.54 and a twelve month high of $54.20. The company has a market capitalization of $149.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.17.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 38.22%.

Insider Transactions at Wells Fargo & Company

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,605,476.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,429.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Wells Fargo & Company

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 21,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 2,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Ulysses Management LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ulysses Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 7,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

