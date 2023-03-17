Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Acquires Shares of 23,000 Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Argo Group International by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 0.8% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 89,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 13.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Argo Group International by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Argo Group International by 515.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Argo Group International Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Argo Group International stock opened at $29.04 on Friday. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $45.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 0.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Argo Group International ( NYSE:ARGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($2.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.62) by ($1.07). Argo Group International had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $379.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James downgraded Argo Group International from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Compass Point lowered shares of Argo Group International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday.

About Argo Group International



Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

