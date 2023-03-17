Continental Investors Services Inc. Takes $3.58 Million Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 35,077 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,580,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,694 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Expedia Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 8.5% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,411 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. now owns 2,973 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,671 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EXPE. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Expedia Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on Expedia Group from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Expedia Group from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.45.

Shares of EXPE opened at $95.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a PE ratio of 44.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.60. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.39 and a 12-month high of $203.98.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The online travel company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.59). Expedia Group had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 605 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total transaction of $70,609.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,901.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total value of $576,355.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,797.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 605 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total value of $70,609.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,270 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,901.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following segments: Retail, B2B, and Trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

