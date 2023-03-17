Continental Investors Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 28,800 Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 28,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,185,000. Intuitive Surgical comprises about 1.4% of Continental Investors Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 70.1% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 59.6% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of ISRG opened at $240.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $84.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.71, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.29. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.07 and a 52-week high of $308.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $244.83 and its 200-day moving average is $237.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 21.25%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $318.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $316.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $235.00 to $298.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.83.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $11,280,113.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,412,704.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.47, for a total value of $286,272.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,516.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $11,280,113.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,412,704.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,396 shares of company stock worth $20,438,478 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

Further Reading

