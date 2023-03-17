Continental Investors Services Inc. Acquires New Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 36,878 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $6,815,000. Honeywell International accounts for 1.5% of Continental Investors Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 30.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,324,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,620,610,000 after buying an additional 2,165,050 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 32,072.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 579,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $100,653,000 after acquiring an additional 577,300 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 45.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,064,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $177,776,000 after acquiring an additional 335,033 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,422,464 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,239,327,000 after purchasing an additional 211,341 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its stake in Honeywell International by 114.7% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 380,469 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $74,104,000 after purchasing an additional 203,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $189.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $126.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.10. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.63 and a 1 year high of $220.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $201.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.17.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.26 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 14.00%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.67%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HON. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Honeywell International to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. HSBC upped their target price on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.88.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

