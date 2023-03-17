Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $824,000 Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,773 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fortinet by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Fortinet by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Fortinet by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Stock Up 2.5 %

Fortinet stock opened at $61.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.14. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.61 and a twelve month high of $71.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.87.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 309.63%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FTNT shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $57.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.39.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $12,895,271.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,596,935,406.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $12,895,271.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,596,935,406.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 575,494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total transaction of $33,936,881.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,298.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 924,949 shares of company stock valued at $53,411,641. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

