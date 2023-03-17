61,312 Shares in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Bought by Continental Investors Services Inc.

Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 61,312 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $9,404,000. Boeing makes up about 2.1% of Continental Investors Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Boeing by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 266 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 200.9% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 61.6% in the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BA. Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 target price on Boeing in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.13.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $203.19 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $221.33. The firm has a market cap of $121.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.51, a PEG ratio of 54.60 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $209.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.67.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($7.69) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

