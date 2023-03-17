Perigon Wealth Management LLC Sells 939 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 939 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HSIC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Henry Schein by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Henry Schein by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Henry Schein by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 7,095 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Henry Schein by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Henry Schein by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,300,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,386,000 after purchasing an additional 51,106 shares in the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HSIC shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Henry Schein presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.89.

Henry Schein Stock Performance

HSIC opened at $78.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.02 and its 200 day moving average is $77.24. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.75 and a 12-month high of $92.68.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Henry Schein

In other Henry Schein news, SVP Lorelei Mcglynn sold 15,341 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total transaction of $1,238,018.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,951,867.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Henry Schein news, SVP Lorelei Mcglynn sold 15,341 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total transaction of $1,238,018.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,951,867.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,840 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total transaction of $552,056.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,472,302.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,586 shares of company stock valued at $2,294,405 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Henry Schein Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgicals, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

Further Reading

