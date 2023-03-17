MQS Management LLC Makes New $252,000 Investment in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sun Communities during the second quarter worth $27,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 850.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Sun Communities by 571.4% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Sun Communities by 820.0% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.51, for a total transaction of $222,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,900 shares in the company, valued at $3,994,919. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sun Communities Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $175.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Friday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.86.

Shares of SUI stock opened at $135.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.70. Sun Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $117.63 and a one year high of $193.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $149.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.60.

Sun Communities Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is an increase from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 177.78%.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Manufactured Home Communities, Recreational Vehicle, and Marina. The Manufactured Home Communities segment owns, operates, and develops manufactured housing communities and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and developing ground up communities to provide housing solutions.

