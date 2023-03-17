MQS Management LLC Has $267,000 Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

MQS Management LLC trimmed its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 49.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,216 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Phillips 66 by 62.5% during the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 210.6% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 218.3% in the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Phillips 66 stock opened at $95.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.75 and its 200 day moving average is $99.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $74.02 and a one year high of $113.53.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.35). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $40.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 15.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on PSX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.27.

Insider Activity

In other Phillips 66 news, Director Gregory Hayes bought 10,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $97.75 per share, with a total value of $1,001,937.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,727.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.