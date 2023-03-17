WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 15,554 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at $36,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 33.3% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Comcast in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $36.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $48.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.10. The stock has a market cap of $152.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 90.76%.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Comcast in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.29.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total value of $75,467.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,507,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,600,616.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007 over the last three months. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

