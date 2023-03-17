WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Public Storage by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 2,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Group boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 1,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $368.91.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $294.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $296.02 and a 200-day moving average of $297.28. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $270.13 and a 1-year high of $421.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $51.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.44.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($1.93). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 72.77% and a net margin of 101.60%. Public Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. This is a boost from Public Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.09%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Featured Stories

