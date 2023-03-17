Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $216.48 Million Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,875,668 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,026 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $216,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,347,352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,435,108,000 after buying an additional 271,342 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,520,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,095,052,000 after purchasing an additional 198,318 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 205.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,454,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $458,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995,335 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,392,024 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $330,629,000 after purchasing an additional 360,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 4,337,383 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $326,518,000 after purchasing an additional 19,447 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LYB has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Atlantic Securities raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.95.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $85.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.21. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $71.46 and a 12 month high of $117.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.93.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.73 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 32.96% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.63 earnings per share. Analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 40.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total value of $989,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,711,924. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Stories

