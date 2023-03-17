Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Stock Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,872,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 377,744 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $261,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.6% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.1% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.9% during the third quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.1% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Folios Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.9% during the third quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 6,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DFS. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.33.

In related news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total transaction of $1,538,803.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,597,697.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total transaction of $1,538,803.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,597,697.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $826,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,510,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DFS opened at $95.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $87.64 and a 52-week high of $121.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.49.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 33.88% and a net margin of 28.89%. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.49%.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

