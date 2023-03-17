Insider Selling: Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) CAO Sells $58,761.36 in Stock

Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE – Get Rating) CAO S. Brett Luz sold 8,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total value of $58,761.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 70,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,484.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NINE stock opened at $5.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.47 million, a PE ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 3.43. Nine Energy Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.03 and a 1 year high of $17.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.42.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Nine Energy Service in a research note on Monday, January 23rd.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NINE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Nine Energy Service by 275.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 117,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 85,948 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nine Energy Service by 14.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 603,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 77,207 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nine Energy Service in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nine Energy Service in the first quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Nine Energy Service in the second quarter valued at $215,000. 52.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nine Energy Service, Inc is an oilfield services business, which engages in the provision of services integral to the completion of unconventional wells. It offers cementing services, completion tools, wireline services, and coiled tubing services. The company was founded on September 26, 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

