Insider Selling: Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) CAO Sells $58,761.36 in Stock

Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE – Get Rating) CAO S. Brett Luz sold 8,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total value of $58,761.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 70,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,484.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Nine Energy Service Price Performance
NINE stock opened at $5.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.47 million, a PE ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 3.43. Nine Energy Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.03 and a 1 year high of $17.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.42.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Nine Energy Service in a research note on Monday, January 23rd.
About Nine Energy Service
Nine Energy Service, Inc is an oilfield services business, which engages in the provision of services integral to the completion of unconventional wells. It offers cementing services, completion tools, wireline services, and coiled tubing services. The company was founded on September 26, 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
Further Reading
