James W. Green Purchases 20,000 Shares of Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) Stock

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) CEO James W. Green acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.67 per share, with a total value of $53,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,866,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,652,358.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Harvard Bioscience Trading Up 5.7 %

Shares of HBIO stock opened at $2.79 on Friday. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.98 and a 12-month high of $6.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.88 and a 200-day moving average of $2.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 85.8% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 3,187,296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,061 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 173.2% in the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 1,072,829 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 680,117 shares during the period. AMH Equity Ltd boosted its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 2,253,907 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,243,000 after purchasing an additional 633,124 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,050,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 418,410 shares during the period. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 1,136,845 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 400,411 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Harvard Bioscience

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Harvard Bioscience from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products and services that enable fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It operates under the geographical segments: United States, Germany, United Kingdom, and Rest of the world. It sells its products through catalog, Website, distributors, and direct sales force.

