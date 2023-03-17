Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Stock Price Down 8.7%

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 8.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $30.13 and last traded at $30.52. 3,693,999 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 8,545,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.42.

A number of brokerages have commented on HAL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.45 and its 200 day moving average is $35.30. The stock has a market cap of $28.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.12.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Halliburton had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

In other Halliburton news, CFO Eric Carre sold 6,513 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $244,237.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,691 shares in the company, valued at $4,488,412.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 2,769 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total transaction of $107,409.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,856 shares in the company, valued at $459,894.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Eric Carre sold 6,513 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $244,237.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,488,412.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,878 shares of company stock worth $1,763,947. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 0.5% during the third quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 51,755 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC grew its holdings in Halliburton by 2.2% in the third quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 12,591 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Halliburton by 20.3% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD. grew its holdings in Halliburton by 1.1% in the third quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 26,175 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Halliburton by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 71,305 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

