Vladimir Mitnovetski Acquires 7,088 Shares of Dicker Data Limited (ASX:DDR) Stock

Dicker Data Limited (ASX:DDR – Get Rating) insider Vladimir Mitnovetski acquired 7,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$8.23 ($5.49) per share, with a total value of A$58,334.24 ($38,889.49).
Vladimir Mitnovetski also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 28th, Vladimir Mitnovetski purchased 25,000 shares of Dicker Data stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$8.07 ($5.38) per share, with a total value of A$201,850.00 ($134,566.67).
Dicker Data Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.14.
Dicker Data Cuts Dividend
About Dicker Data
Dicker Data Limited engages in the wholesale distribution of computer hardware, software, and related products in Australia and New Zealand. It sells its products to approximately 8,200 resellers partners. The company was formerly known as Rodin Corporation Pty Limited. Dicker Data Limited was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Kurnell, Australia.
