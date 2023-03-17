Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) CEO Acquires $56,100.00 in Stock

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) CEO Rajendra K. Talluri acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $56,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,005,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,496,100. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Enovix Trading Up 6.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ ENVX opened at $10.87 on Friday. Enovix Co. has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $26.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.22.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Enovix during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Enovix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enovix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Enovix in the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enovix in the third quarter worth $62,000. 55.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Enovix
Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.
Featured Articles
