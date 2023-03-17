Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) CEO Acquires $56,100.00 in Stock

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) CEO Rajendra K. Talluri acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $56,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,005,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,496,100. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Enovix Trading Up 6.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ENVX opened at $10.87 on Friday. Enovix Co. has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $26.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Enovix during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Enovix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enovix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Enovix in the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enovix in the third quarter worth $62,000. 55.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Enovix

ENVX has been the topic of several recent research reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Enovix in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Enovix from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Enovix from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Enovix in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Enovix in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.92.

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Featured Articles

