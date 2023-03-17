Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Stock Price Down 8.9%

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) dropped 8.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $40.56 and last traded at $40.63. Approximately 1,044,127 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 5,097,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AA has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Alcoa from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Alcoa Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of -46.79, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.24 and its 200-day moving average is $46.07.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The industrial products company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.15. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.50 EPS. Alcoa’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Alcoa’s payout ratio is -47.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alcoa

In other news, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 134,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $7,130,909.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,795,542.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alcoa news, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $1,540,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 950,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,780,187.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 134,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total transaction of $7,130,909.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,560 shares in the company, valued at $3,795,542.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 210,188 shares of company stock worth $11,017,365 in the last ninety days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alcoa

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Alcoa by 384.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Alcoa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.