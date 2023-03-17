Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Stock Price Down 8.9%

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) dropped 8.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $40.56 and last traded at $40.63. Approximately 1,044,127 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 5,097,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.59.
Analyst Ratings Changes
AA has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Alcoa from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.67.
Alcoa Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of -46.79, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.24 and its 200-day moving average is $46.07.
Alcoa Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Alcoa’s payout ratio is -47.06%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Alcoa
In other news, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 134,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $7,130,909.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,795,542.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alcoa news, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $1,540,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 950,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,780,187.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 134,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total transaction of $7,130,909.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,560 shares in the company, valued at $3,795,542.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 210,188 shares of company stock worth $11,017,365 in the last ninety days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alcoa
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Alcoa by 384.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000.
Alcoa Company Profile
Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.
Featured Stories
