John Russell Acquires 4,000 Shares of Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) Stock

Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Rating) Director John Russell purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.49 per share, for a total transaction of $65,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Kewaunee Scientific stock opened at $16.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.76. Kewaunee Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $13.55 and a 52 week high of $20.48.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Kewaunee Scientific by 0.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Kewaunee Scientific by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kewaunee Scientific by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 170,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 12,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Kewaunee Scientific by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. 34.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kewaunee Scientific Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and installation of laboratory, healthcare, technical furniture, and infrastructure products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, International, and Corporate. The Domestic segment designs, manufactures, and installs scientific and technical furniture, including steel and wood laboratory cabinetry, fume hoods, laminate casework, flexible systems, work surfaces, workstations, workbenches, and computer enclosures.

