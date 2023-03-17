Hurley Doddy Purchases 2,900 Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Stock

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) Director Hurley Doddy purchased 2,900 shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.51 per share, for a total transaction of $50,779.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,241 shares in the company, valued at $266,869.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:TSLX opened at $17.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.07. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.02 and a 12-month high of $23.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Get Sixth Street Specialty Lending alerts:

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $309.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.08 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 34.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous Variable dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.4%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSLX shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Institutional Trading of Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

(Get Rating)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc engages in the provision of financing solutions. It invests in first-lien debt, second-lien debt, mezzanine and unsecured debt or equity or other securities issued by middle-market companies. The company is founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.