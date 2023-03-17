Insider Buying: Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Director Buys $53,550.00 in Stock

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) Director Daniel K. Rothermel acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.71 per share, for a total transaction of $53,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 102,962 shares in the company, valued at $1,102,723.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Customers Bancorp Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of CUBI stock opened at $20.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.87 and a 1 year high of $58.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $643.06 million, a PE ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.56.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.47). Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 21.40% and a net margin of 24.85%. The business had revenue of $142.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.85 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Customers Bancorp

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 119.6% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 26,030 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 14,174 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,325 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 328,266 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,303,000 after purchasing an additional 25,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens set a $45.00 price objective on Customers Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.50.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment includes commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

