Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Trading Down 8%

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $33.77 and last traded at $34.03. Approximately 838,858 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 3,368,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OVV shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.16.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Ovintiv Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.47, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.53.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.04%.

In other news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total value of $136,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,403 shares in the company, valued at $976,404.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ovintiv during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 26.7% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.