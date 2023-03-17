GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Trading Down 7.5%

GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 7.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.80 and last traded at $10.92. 16,385 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 169,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GeoPark in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

GeoPark Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.82 and its 200 day moving average is $13.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $656.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.47.

GeoPark Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from GeoPark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. GeoPark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.53%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in GeoPark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of GeoPark in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of GeoPark by 1,147.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,868 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of GeoPark in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of GeoPark in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors own 54.73% of the company’s stock.

GeoPark Company Profile

GeoPark Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production for oil and gas reserves. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile, Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Argentina, Ecuador, and Corporate. The company was founded by Gerald Eugene O’Shaughnessy and James Franklin Park in 2002 and is headquartered in Bogota, Colombia.

