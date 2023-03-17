Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Trading Down 9.1%

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating)’s share price fell 9.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.13 and last traded at $10.23. 2,225,864 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 3,802,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €13.00 ($13.98) to €15.00 ($16.13) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.81.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.42 and its 200 day moving average is $10.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.16, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the fourth quarter worth $514,620,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 40.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 82,407,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $720,246,000 after buying an additional 23,647,091 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the third quarter worth $52,742,000. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 74,312,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $941,544,000 after buying an additional 6,899,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,079,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $193,860,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548,705 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.67% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

