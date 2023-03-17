Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Trading Down 9.1%

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating)’s share price fell 9.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.13 and last traded at $10.23. 2,225,864 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 3,802,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.26.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on DB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €13.00 ($13.98) to €15.00 ($16.13) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.81.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.42 and its 200 day moving average is $10.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.16, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.38.
Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.
