Tudor Gold (CVE:TUD) Shares Up 8.1%

Tudor Gold Corp. (CVE:TUD – Get Rating) shot up 8.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.35 and last traded at C$1.34. 99,750 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 112,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.24.
Tudor Gold Price Performance
The company has a market cap of C$264.54 million, a P/E ratio of -32.25 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 1.43.
Tudor Gold Company Profile
Tudor Gold Corp., a junior resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, precious, and other base metals. The Company's flagship project is the Treaty Creek property covering an area of approximately 17,130 hectares located in the Golden Triangle area to the north of Stewart, British Columbia, Canada.
