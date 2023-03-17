PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Stock Price Down 8.4%

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating)’s share price was down 8.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $57.68 and last traded at $58.12. Approximately 117,659 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 832,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on PDCE shares. Truist Financial lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 12th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $97.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.33.

PDC Energy Stock Up 3.1 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.79 and a 200-day moving average of $66.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.25, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

PDC Energy Cuts Dividend

PDC Energy ( NASDAQ:PDCE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy producer reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.17. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 42.84% and a net margin of 46.24%. The company had revenue of $879.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.86 earnings per share. PDC Energy’s revenue was down 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 14.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is 8.65%.

Insider Transactions at PDC Energy

In other news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $124,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 363,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,718,614.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PDC Energy news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $124,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 363,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,718,614.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.45, for a total value of $168,625.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,243,240.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,045,995. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PDC Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCE. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 16.5% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 5,357 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 61.7% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,503 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 4,388 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 14.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,805,913 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $357,703,000 after buying an additional 753,500 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in PDC Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in PDC Energy by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,329 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

