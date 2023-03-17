Alexander J. Lurie Sells 6,497 Shares of Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) Stock

Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 6,497 shares of Momentive Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $60,097.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,431,342.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Momentive Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MNTV opened at $9.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.55 and a 200 day moving average of $7.23. Momentive Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.14 and a 12-month high of $18.48.

Get Momentive Global alerts:

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $122.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.05 million. Momentive Global had a negative net margin of 18.69% and a negative return on equity of 25.33%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Momentive Global Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Momentive Global

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Clearline Capital LP increased its position in shares of Momentive Global by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 2,308,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,682 shares during the last quarter. NZS Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Momentive Global by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. NZS Capital LLC now owns 370,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 58,518 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Momentive Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Momentive Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MNTV shares. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Momentive Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Momentive Global from $13.00 to $9.46 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Momentive Global from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Momentive Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $9.46 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Momentive Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.24.

Momentive Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Momentive Global, Inc engages in providing Software-as-a-Service solutions that help businesses collect and analyze stakeholder sentiment at scale. It operates through the United States, Canada, Ireland, Netherland, and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Ryan Finley in 1999 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Momentive Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momentive Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.