Alexander J. Lurie Sells 6,497 Shares of Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) Stock

Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 6,497 shares of Momentive Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $60,097.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,431,342.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Momentive Global Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MNTV opened at $9.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.55 and a 200 day moving average of $7.23. Momentive Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.14 and a 12-month high of $18.48.
Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $122.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.05 million. Momentive Global had a negative net margin of 18.69% and a negative return on equity of 25.33%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Momentive Global Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have weighed in on MNTV shares. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Momentive Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Momentive Global from $13.00 to $9.46 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Momentive Global from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Momentive Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $9.46 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Momentive Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.24.
Momentive Global Company Profile
Momentive Global, Inc engages in providing Software-as-a-Service solutions that help businesses collect and analyze stakeholder sentiment at scale. It operates through the United States, Canada, Ireland, Netherland, and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Ryan Finley in 1999 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.
