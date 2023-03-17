Lawrence A. Hilsheimer Acquires 728 Shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Stock

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer bought 728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.10 per share, for a total transaction of $51,032.80. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 96,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,757,079.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Greif Price Performance

NYSE GEF opened at $58.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.45. Greif, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.10 and a 52-week high of $74.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.99.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.20). Greif had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Greif’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Greif, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Greif Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greif

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.11%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Greif during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Greif by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Greif in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Greif in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Greif in the third quarter valued at $78,000. 47.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GEF. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Greif from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Greif in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial Packaging, Paper Packaging & Services, and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment involves the production of industrial packaging products, such as steel, fiber & plastic drums, rigid & flexible intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles, and remanufactured & reconditioned industrial containers.

