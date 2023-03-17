Insider Selling: SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) SVP Sells $54,600.00 in Stock

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) SVP Mike Buick sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total transaction of $54,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 146,519 shares in the company, valued at $1,142,848.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

SunOpta Stock Down 1.2 %

STKL stock opened at $7.96 on Friday. SunOpta Inc. has a one year low of $4.83 and a one year high of $11.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a positive return on equity of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $221.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STKL. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of SunOpta from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SunOpta in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STKL. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of SunOpta by 8.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 178,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SunOpta by 27.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 432,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after buying an additional 93,798 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of SunOpta by 4.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 124,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 5,141 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SunOpta in the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SunOpta by 81.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares during the period. 74.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

