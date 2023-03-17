Insider Selling: SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) SVP Sells $54,600.00 in Stock

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) SVP Mike Buick sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total transaction of $54,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 146,519 shares in the company, valued at $1,142,848.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
SunOpta Stock Down 1.2 %
STKL stock opened at $7.96 on Friday. SunOpta Inc. has a one year low of $4.83 and a one year high of $11.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.59.
SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a positive return on equity of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $221.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STKL. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of SunOpta by 8.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 178,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SunOpta by 27.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 432,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after buying an additional 93,798 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of SunOpta by 4.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 124,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 5,141 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SunOpta in the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SunOpta by 81.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares during the period. 74.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.
