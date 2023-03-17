Insider Selling: Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Insider Sells $53,089.66 in Stock

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) insider Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Ann sold 2,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $53,089.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 497,062 shares in the company, valued at $8,981,910.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Ann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 13th, Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Ann sold 17,376 shares of Vertex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total transaction of $316,416.96.

Shares of VERX stock opened at $18.61 on Friday. Vertex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.44 and a 1-year high of $19.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.07.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tensile Capital Management LP increased its position in Vertex by 624.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tensile Capital Management LP now owns 5,220,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,361,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vertex by 25.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,494,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,772,000 after acquiring an additional 717,947 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vertex by 10.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,632,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,661,000 after buying an additional 345,005 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vertex by 33.4% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,167,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,223,000 after purchasing an additional 292,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vertex by 926.6% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 310,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,503,000 after purchasing an additional 280,082 shares during the last quarter. 21.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VERX shares. TheStreet cut shares of Vertex from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Vertex from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Vertex from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Vertex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.50 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Vertex from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.11.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

