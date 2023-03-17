Robin M. Raju Buys 2,096 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Stock

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) CFO Robin M. Raju bought 2,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.78 per share, for a total transaction of $49,842.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,288,254.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

EQH opened at $24.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.92. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $23.35 and a one year high of $33.24.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. The business’s revenue was down 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is 18.26%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Equitable by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 225,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,458,000 after purchasing an additional 86,666 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Equitable by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 92,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in Equitable in the fourth quarter worth approximately $183,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Equitable by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 103,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Equitable in the fourth quarter worth approximately $601,000. Institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

EQH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Equitable from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Equitable in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Equitable from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet downgraded Equitable from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.67.

Equitable Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segment: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment includes annuity products, which primarily meet the needs of individuals saving for retirement or seeking retirement income.

