Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU)’s stock price fell 7.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $28.89 and last traded at $29.09. 2,296,164 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 4,369,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.51.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SU. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$58.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.89.

The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.55. The firm has a market cap of $38.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.391 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.34%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,716 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,106 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

