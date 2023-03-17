Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Shares Down 11.7%

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) shares traded down 11.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.53 and last traded at $5.64. 10,436,558 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 24,549,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Transocean from $7.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Transocean from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Transocean from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Transocean from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.48.

Get Transocean alerts:

Transocean Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $606.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.89 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 5.85% and a negative net margin of 24.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. Analysts forecast that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Chad C. Deaton acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.40 per share, with a total value of $222,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Chad C. Deaton acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.40 per share, with a total value of $222,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Keelan Adamson sold 50,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $357,685.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 342,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,449,225.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 111,903 shares of company stock valued at $698,560. 12.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Transocean

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citizens Business Bank purchased a new position in shares of Transocean during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Transocean by 336.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,277 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 7,922 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Transocean during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transocean in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transocean in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. 55.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Transocean

(Get Rating)

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleets such as ultra-deepwater, harsh environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.