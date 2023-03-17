Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Trading Down 7.4%

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 7.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.01 and last traded at $14.09. Approximately 33,418,917 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 89,414,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.22.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Stock Up 11.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 3.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.75 and a 200 day moving average of $12.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 282.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 5,683 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 94.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the first quarter valued at $145,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the first quarter valued at $5,777,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 60.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the period.

About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

