Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT) Stock Price Down 11.3%

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT – Get Rating) was down 11.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.01 and last traded at $1.02. Approximately 1,864,282 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 3,675,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Globalstar in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Globalstar alerts:

Globalstar Trading Down 1.0 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

About Globalstar

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to the following markets: recreation and personal, government, public safety and disaster relief, oil and gas, maritime and fishing, natural resources, mining, and forestry, construction, utilities, and transportation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.