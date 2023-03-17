Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Shares Down 10%

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) shares traded down 10% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.12 and last traded at $9.13. 373,078 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 1,934,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.14.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lowered shares of Century Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Century Aluminum in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Century Aluminum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.33.
The stock has a market capitalization of $845.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.56 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.61.
Century Aluminum Co is a producer of aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. Its products include standard ingots, T-ingot, extrusion billet, horizontal direct chill ingot, molten, slab, and sow. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
