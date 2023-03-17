Brian Christopher Claunch Buys 5,000 Shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Stock

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) VP Brian Christopher Claunch acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.08 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,581.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Comstock Resources Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CRK opened at $10.69 on Friday. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.17 and a 52-week high of $22.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.17 and its 200 day moving average is $15.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.21. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 68.19% and a net margin of 31.84%. The company had revenue of $922.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Comstock Resources’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Comstock Resources Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. Comstock Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.47%.

CRK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Comstock Resources from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Comstock Resources from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. KeyCorp cut their target price on Comstock Resources from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Comstock Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.28.

Institutional Trading of Comstock Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRK. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comstock Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Comstock Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Comstock Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Comstock Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in Comstock Resources by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

