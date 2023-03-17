Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI) Director Douglas G. Rogers Purchases 3,000 Shares

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Get Rating) Director Douglas G. Rogers purchased 3,000 shares of Atlas Energy Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Atlas Energy Solutions Stock Performance
Atlas Energy Solutions stock opened at $16.12 on Friday. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $15.06 and a one year high of $17.86.
About Atlas Energy Solutions
