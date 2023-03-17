Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI) Director Douglas G. Rogers Purchases 3,000 Shares

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Get Rating) Director Douglas G. Rogers purchased 3,000 shares of Atlas Energy Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Atlas Energy Solutions Stock Performance

Atlas Energy Solutions stock opened at $16.12 on Friday. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $15.06 and a one year high of $17.86.

About Atlas Energy Solutions

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc is a provider of proppant and logistics services to customers engaged in the oil and natural gas industry principally within the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

