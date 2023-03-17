Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Price Target to $64.00

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $76.00 to $64.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on BXP. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Boston Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $91.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Thursday. They set a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $85.39.

BXP stock opened at $53.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.19. Boston Properties has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $133.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.53.

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($1.06). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 27.31%. The firm had revenue of $789.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Properties will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.33%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.59%.

In related news, Director Matthew J. Lustig bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.92 per share, for a total transaction of $529,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BXP. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Boston Properties by 103.5% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 83.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

