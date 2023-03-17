Perigon Wealth Management LLC Sells 296 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,838 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,473,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,045,274,000 after purchasing an additional 816,734 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,363,742 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,929,391,000 after buying an additional 319,707 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,366,391 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,266,478,000 after buying an additional 409,980 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 33.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,858,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,459,673,000 after buying an additional 2,228,802 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,296,119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,877,293,000 after acquiring an additional 354,513 shares during the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In related news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.99, for a total value of $288,576.73. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,467 shares in the company, valued at $3,222,112.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.99, for a total transaction of $288,576.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,222,112.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.08, for a total transaction of $1,449,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,444 shares in the company, valued at $9,509,299.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,015 shares of company stock worth $10,884,179 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Accenture Trading Up 2.7 %

A number of analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. Piper Sandler lowered Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Accenture in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $289.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.21.

NYSE:ACN opened at $252.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $159.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.25. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.80 and a 12 month high of $345.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.47.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $15.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 11.31%. Equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Articles

