Centaurus Financial Inc. Increases Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,860 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,077 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 1,712 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,939 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on LOW. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.81.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.5 %

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $1,853,967.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,888 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,936. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $199.67 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.12 and a twelve month high of $238.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $205.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.06.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 82.30% and a net margin of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $22.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.87 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.