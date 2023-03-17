iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Stake Cut by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 155.0% in the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 136.0% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. 43.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $114.67 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $105.59 and a 1-year high of $133.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $122.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.88.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

