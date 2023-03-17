Perigon Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,746 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,746 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 193.7% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 17,085.7% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $35.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.63. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.35 and a 12 month high of $41.31.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other news, CEO Robert James Gamgort sold 125,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $4,503,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,303,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,013,791.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mondelez International, Inc. sold 30,000,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $1,032,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,543,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,567,590,232.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert James Gamgort sold 125,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $4,503,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,303,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,013,791.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 74,797 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,558 and sold 30,127,700 shares valued at $1,037,197,872. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

