Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 59.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,889 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,682 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFG. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

EFG stock opened at $88.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.63. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81. The company has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

