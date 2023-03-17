Perigon Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,205 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,205 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHO. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Invst LLC boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.9% in the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 387,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,668,000 after purchasing an additional 194,887 shares during the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth about $3,496,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 135,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,532,000 after purchasing an additional 59,668 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

SCHO opened at $48.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.35 and its 200 day moving average is $48.33. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $47.78 and a 12-month high of $49.85.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.